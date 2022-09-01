WORLD

Palestinian PM urges US not to block Palestine’s bid for full UN membership

NewsWire
0
0

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye has urged the US not to block Palestine’s bid for full membership in the UN.

Ishtaye made the remarks during a meeting with Hady Amr, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Israeli and Palestinian Affairs, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, the Prime Minister’s office said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We seek to move the political file again by requesting full membership in the UN in the absence of political initiatives to solve the Palestinian cause,” the Prime Minister said, calling on the US “not to disrupt that endeavour”.

“It is necessary to bring the promises of the US administration regarding Palestine into effect and to support the Palestinian approach to request a full UN membership,” he was quoted as saying.

His remarks came after media reports in Israel that if Palestine’s bid was brought to the UN Security Council, the US would use its veto as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The US administration has urged the Palestinian Authority not to advance the voting process in the Security Council and warned against doing so, according to Israeli media reports.

In 2012, the UN General Assembly granted Palestine a non-member observer state status.

20220901-052605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Women’s World Cup: Beaumont, Jones help England set competitive total vs...

    Explained: How Omicron dodges immune system

    Sony PlayStation4 pipped Xbox One sales, admits Microsoft

    Energy crisis deepens in Europe as extreme drought hits electricity output