WORLD

Palestinian president calls for backing soft resistance against Israel in West Bank

NewsWire
0
0

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has called for backing the soft, peaceful, and popular resistance against Israel in the West Bank until Palestine achieves its goals.

During a meeting held here with leaders of the Fatah movement from the northern West Bank city of Nablus, Abbas said he appreciates the growth of the soft, peaceful, and popular resistance in Nablus and the villages around it against the Israeli settlers, the official Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported.

Abbas called on all the Palestinian authorities concerned to provide all forms of support to strengthen the Palestinians’ resistance in Nablus against Israel, while stressing the importance of adhering to the law and preserving civil peace, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Fatah leaders briefed Abbas on the situation in Nablus and the daily incursions of the Israeli army forces into the city, its villages, and refugee camps, besides the settlers’ assaults on the Palestinians under Israeli soldiers’ protection.

The villages around Nablus are witnessing daily confrontations between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers and settlers as part of activities carried out by the Popular Resistance Committees against settlements and the confiscation of the Palestinian land.

In 2000, the Palestinian Popular Resistance Committees were formed in the West Bank to confront Israeli settlers’ violations, mainly in the villages in the northern area of the West Bank.

Israel occupied the West Bank in 1967 and has since established settlements on it, which are considered a violation of international law and have long been a major source of conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.

20221127-102604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vietnam asks lenders to support fuel traders amid disrupted supply

    US special envoy for Haiti resigns citing ‘inhumane’ treatment of migrants

    US cops used newborn’s stored DNA to nab father in a...

    Influenza cases rise in Denmark as Covid infections decline