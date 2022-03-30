WORLD

Palestinian president condemns killing in Tel Aviv

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has condemned the shooting in the Bnei Brak neighbourhood of Tel Aviv that killed at least five Israelis.

In a press statement on Tuesday, Abbas warned that killing Israeli or Palestinian civilians “only leads to further deterioration,” adding that “everyone is striving to achieve stability, especially as Muslim, Christian and Jewish holidays are coming.”

He also warned of exploiting the shooting attack in Tel Aviv “to carry out aggressions and reactions against the Palestinians by settlers and other Israelis,” Xinhua news agency reported.

Abbas said that the cycle of violence “confirms that permanent, comprehensive and just peace is the shortest and correct way to provide security and stability for the Palestinian and Israeli peoples and the people of the region.”

Meanwhile, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) said that the shooting attack was “a response to the Israeli actions and measures against the Palestinians, their properties, and holy places.”

