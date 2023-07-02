INDIA

Palestinian, Russian presidents discuss ties, issues of mutual concern

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation, discussing the latest developments in the two countries and ways to boost bilateral ties, media reported.

During the phone call, Putin extended Eid al-Adha greetings and wishes to Abbas and the Palestinian people, said the report on Saturday.

Being briefed on the latest developments of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Putin affirmed Russia’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people in achieving their aspirations for freedom and independence by establishing an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, it added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Abbas, for his part, expressed his keenness to restore stability to Russia and wished the country further progress and prosperity.

