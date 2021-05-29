A young Palestinian man was shot dead and dozens were injured during clashes between protesters and Israeli soldiers in the West Bank, the Hamas-run Ministry of Health said.

The Palestinian young man was killed after he was shot in the chest by Israeli soldiers in the village of Beita, south of the West Bank city of Nablus on Friday, according to a Ministry statement.

Witnesses said clashes between the two sides broke out in different areas in the West Bank, adding dozens were injured by rubber bullets and tear gas canisters, reports Xinhua news agency.

Every Friday for years, the Palestinians have organised protests against the expansion of Israeli settlement and confiscation of land.

In the last six weeks, 30 Palestinians were killed and hundreds injured during clashes with Israeli soldiers in several towns and villages of the West Bank, according to the Health Ministry said.

The development comes as a ceasefire is in effect between Israel and Hamas after the 11-day conflict in an around the Gaza Strip, which left at least 243 Palestinians and 12 Israelis dead.

–IANS

ksk/