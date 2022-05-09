A knife-wielding Palestinian was shot dead in an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank on Sunday night after attempting to carry out an attack, Israeli authorities said.

The incident took place in the settlement of Tekoa in the southern West Bank, Xinhua news agency reported.

“A terrorist armed with a knife entered the community and a civilian shot him,” the Israeli military said in a statement. The man was later confirmed dead.

“Soldiers were dispatched to the scene and are searching the area for additional suspects,” the army said.

Also on Sunday night, a Palestinian stabbed and injured a border police officer in East Jerusalem, the police said in a statement. Other police officers at the scene fired at and “neutralized” him, the police said.

Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service said the officer sustained moderate injuries.

The police identified the “neutralised” Palestinian as a 19-year-old who entered Israel without permits.

The incidents were the latest amid rising Israeli-Palestinian tensions caused by a recent spate of deadly Palestinian attacks on Israelis, Israeli raids in the West Bank, and repeated clashes between Palestinian worshippers and Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem.

