Palestinian shot dead in attempted stabbing attack: Israel army

NewsWire
A Palestinian man who attempted to stab Israeli soldiers was shot and killed south of the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, the army in the Jewish state said.

In a statement, the army issued a picture of a large kitchen knife and said it was used by the suspect to try to stab the soldiers on Friday who “responded with live fire and neutralized the suspect”, reports Xinhua news agency.

No injuries were reported among Israelis.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Health Ministry identified the victim as Sharif Hasan Rabbaa, 22.

The killing was the latest in a surge of violence in the West Bank, as Israel maintains that it has intensified its military raids in the West Bank after a string of deadly street attacks in March and April 2022.

The Israeli army has killed at least 43 Palestinians since January 1.

Meanwhile, the Jewish state said seven Israelis were killed in attacks during the same period.

20230210-115003

