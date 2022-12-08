WORLD

Palestinian teen killed by Israeli soldiers in West Bank: Ministry

NewsWire
0
0

A Palestinian teenager was killed and another seriously injured by Israeli soldiers near the West Bank city of Ramallah, said the Palestinian Health MInistry.

In a press statement, the Ministry on Thursday added that it was informed by the Palestinian liaison office of security coordination with Israel of the Palestinian casualties.

The Israeli media reported that Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian teenager and seriously wounded another in the west of Ramallah after they were trying to throw a Molotov cocktail at Israeli soldiers, Xinhua news agency reported.

Local sources and eyewitnesses said that the Palestinian teenager was identified as Diaa Al-Rimawi, 17, a resident of Beit Rima town.

Earlier on Thursday, three Palestinian militants were killed and a fourth one was seriously injured by Israeli soldiers who stormed the northern West Bank city of Jenin, according to medics and local sources in the city.

Since January, as many as 217 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers in the Palestinian territories, including 52 in the Gaza Strip, said the Palestinian Health Ministry in the statement.

20221209-042401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    HOLD: LME suspends nickel trade over unprecedented price rise

    German inflation jumps to 40-year high

    S’pore to extend ‘Vaccinated Travel Lanes’ with India

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Fakhar Zaman walks off without...