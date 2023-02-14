WORLD

Palestinian teenager killed in clashes with Israeli soldiers in West Bank

NewsWire
0
0

A Palestinian teenager on Tuesday died of critical wounds sustained in clashes with Israeli soldiers that broke out in the Far’a refugee camp near the West Bank city of Nablus, Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The ministry said that Mahmoud Al-Aydi, 17, died of his wounds after being shot in the head by Israeli soldiers, Xinhua news agency reported.

Local sources and eyewitnesses said that an Israeli army force stormed the refugee camp to arrest Palestinians allegedly involved in attacks against the Israeli army in the West Bank.

An Israeli army spokesman said in a statement that the Israeli army and the security forces carried out regular operations in several West Bank areas, adding that Israeli soldiers confiscated weapons and arrested Palestinians wanted by Israel.

The statement added that a Palestinian suspect approached the soldiers with an explosive device, and the soldiers opened fire in response.

The killing was the latest in a year-long surge of violence between Israelis and the Palestinians.

Israel’s security forces have carried out daily raids in the West Bank, in which at least 45 Palestinians have been killed since the beginning of 2023. Israel says that the raids are aimed at arresting suspects in a string of attacks against Israelis.

Tension has been mounting in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, mainly after the formation of the Israeli right-wing government headed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in December last year.

20230214-204003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    She trades trash before Kuwait embraces sustainable model

    US House passes bill aimed at averting national rail shutdown

    Wimbledon 2022: Goffin edges out Tiafoe to set up quarterfinal clash...

    3-day ceasefire begins in Afghanistan