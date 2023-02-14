A Palestinian teenager on Tuesday died of critical wounds sustained in clashes with Israeli soldiers that broke out in the Far’a refugee camp near the West Bank city of Nablus, Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The ministry said that Mahmoud Al-Aydi, 17, died of his wounds after being shot in the head by Israeli soldiers, Xinhua news agency reported.

Local sources and eyewitnesses said that an Israeli army force stormed the refugee camp to arrest Palestinians allegedly involved in attacks against the Israeli army in the West Bank.

An Israeli army spokesman said in a statement that the Israeli army and the security forces carried out regular operations in several West Bank areas, adding that Israeli soldiers confiscated weapons and arrested Palestinians wanted by Israel.

The statement added that a Palestinian suspect approached the soldiers with an explosive device, and the soldiers opened fire in response.

The killing was the latest in a year-long surge of violence between Israelis and the Palestinians.

Israel’s security forces have carried out daily raids in the West Bank, in which at least 45 Palestinians have been killed since the beginning of 2023. Israel says that the raids are aimed at arresting suspects in a string of attacks against Israelis.

Tension has been mounting in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, mainly after the formation of the Israeli right-wing government headed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in December last year.

