WORLD

Palestinian toddler succumbs to wounds sustained in Israeli firing

NewsWire
0
0

A three-year-old Palestinian toddler who was shot at by an Israeli soldier in the West Bank last week, has succumbed to his injuries.

The toddler was shot in the head on June 1 while he was riding in a car with his father near the village of Nabi Saleh, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health and the hospital.

He was airlifted to the Sheba Hospital outside Tel Aviv in critical condition, reports Xinhua news agency.

The hospital announced his death in a statement on Monday, saying the cause was his gunshot injury.

The Israeli military said Palestinian gunmen in the area carried out a shooting attack at an Israeli settlement, before a soldier opened fire at the father’s car after mistakenly identifying it as the source of the fire.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry in a statement condemned the incident, saying since early January, 28 children have been killed by Israeli soldiers.

The Israeli army has launched an investigation into the case.

20230606-120005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Competing skippers come together for Captains’ Day as T20 World Cup...

    Japanese govt submits extra budget to Parliament for economic package

    FAO appeals for $130mn for drought-hit Africa

    Ball of flames erupted as oil depot, gas pipeline blown up...