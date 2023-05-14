LIFESTYLEWORLD

Palestinian tried to stab Israeli soldiers killed in West Bank

A Palestinian who tried to carry out a stabbing attack was killed by Israeli soldiers near the northern West Bank city of Jenin, Palestinian and Israeli sources said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the fatality as Ahmad Atatrah, 33, in a press statement on Saturday, revealing no more details.

According to Palestinian eyewitnesses, Israeli soldiers opened fire at Atatrah after he passed through an Israeli military checkpoint driving a motorcycle.

Israel Radio reported that the Palestinian man holding a knife rushed into an Israeli army checkpoint and was “neutralised” by soldiers, adding that no injuries were reported among the soldiers, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that one of its ambulances received the man’s body and moved it to Jenin governmental hospital.

Atatrah is the third Palestinian killed on Saturday by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank. Earlier in the day, two Palestinians were killed by Israeli soldiers in the Balata refugee camp adjacent to the northern West Bank city of Nablus.

Since early January, the Israeli army forces have been carrying out daily raids on Palestinian towns, villages, and refugee camps in the West Bank, killing more than 100 Palestinians.

Israel said that since January, 19 Israelis were killed in attacks carried out by Palestinians in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

20230514-054203

