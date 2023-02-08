The shooting for the upcoming film ‘The Vaccine War’ directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has wrapped up its final schedule. The film’s producer Pallavi Joshi says science thriller is a new and different genre but they decided to accept the challenge.

Pallavi says, “The Vaccine War is unlike any other film that we have ever done under ‘I Am Buddha’ productions. Science thriller is a very new genre and it’s a very difficult genre but we decided to accept the challenge. I think 100% marks should go to Vivek for accepting this challenge of writing and directing this film.”

The film stars Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, Pallavi, and Anupam Kher.

“All the actors – Nana Patekar, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Sapthami Gowda, Girija Oak, Yagya Turlapathi and myself, we found ourselves in completely alien territory because the scientific terminologies that we had to use in his film were so difficult and something that we had never heard of in life.”

“So saying them became a challenge for us in the beginning but within a week I think we all found the scientist within us and we were speaking all the scientific terminologies as if we were born speaking them. It was a great sight to see all of us transform into very confident scientists and after the end of the shoot, we were all only discussing science which was a very hilarious thing to happen because until before the film began none of us knew any ABC about science whatsoever.”

She added: “Our technical team was most under stress because this film was shot very differently, technically it is a very different film. Vivek and our technical crew had set some impossible targets for themselves and I am really waiting, biting my nails every now and then because I want to know what the end result is.”

“But one thing is for sure that once the audience sees the film and walks out of the theatre they are going to walk out with their head held high. What our scientists have achieved during the period of lockdown when the pandemic had hit the world and especially the women who were not just working at home cleaning the house, cooking meals for the family but they were also standing in the labs for 16, 17 & 18 hours at length and making that vaccine which saved the country of 135 crore people.”

She says that most difficult was the fact that in this film they are not playing fictitious characters.

