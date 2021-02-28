Actress Pallavi Rao, who is currently seen in the TV show Pandya Store, says that the television industry is very unpredictable and things get tough when a show goes off air suddenly.

“It is very easy to say that a show went off-air because of low TRPs but people, like technicians, makeup artists, etc, who are working behind the scenes, go through a lot when a show suddenly wraps up. For actors, as well, when a show goes off-air it is not easy. It is difficult to get another show immediately,” Pallavi told IANS.

The pandemic and the lockdown were tough on the entertainment industry as shoots were stopped midway for a period of almost three months. While a lot of shows were pulled down by the channels during that time, a couple of shows which went on-air after the lockdown went off-air in just a few months.

“The entertainment industry is run by the audience. It completely depends on the audience what they want to watch, it is totally their criteria and their choice. If they like a show, then the show continues, otherwise, changes are made. After the lockdown also, it was difficult to say what the audience will like or accept and I guess some shows they did not like,” she says.

