Palmeiras make winning start to Brazilian Serie A title defense

NewsWire
Argentine winger Jose Lopez struck a second-half winner as defending champions Palmeiras began their Brazilian Serie A campaign with a 2-1 home victory over Cuiaba.

Sixteen-year-old forward Endrick Felipe put the hosts ahead with a fifth-minute volley before Raniele Melo headed home an equalizer on the stroke of halftime, reports Xinhua.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men just before the hour mark when Filipe Augusto picked up his second yellow card for a rash challenge on Gabriel Menino.

Palmeiras quickly seized back the momentum and Lopez restored their lead by combining with Vanderlan Silva before slotting a cool finish past goalkeeper Walter Artune.

In other Brazilian top flight fixtures on Saturday, Botafogo secured a 2-1 home win over Sao Paulo, Fluminense won 3-0 at America Mineiro, Bragantino prevailed 2-1 at Bahia, Athletico Paranaense won 2-0 at Goias, Fortaleza were held to a 1-1 home draw by Internacional and Vasco da Gama prevailed 2-1 at America Mineiro.

