Hollywood star Pamela Anderson is set to front a plant-based cooking show on Food Network Canada.

The 55-year-old star has landed a new series ‘Pamela’s Cooking With Love,’ a working title, which has been commissioned by Corus Studios and will see her team up with top level chefs at her home in Canada, as they work on a variety of plant-based meals and menus, reports showbiz.com.

“Creating elegant and inviting spaces that inspire a compassionate, calm and healthy environment has always been important to me and comes naturally. Corus Studios and I have set mutual goals with good intentions. It’s been a learning curve – and I am confident they will be a positive partner in helping bring my true vision to life,” she said in a statement.

Lisa Godfrey, Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios added: “Corus Studios is proud to collaborate with Pamela Anderson on these two series as we work together to share her passion for food and entertaining with both a Canadian and international audience.”

“Pamela’s Cooking With Love is the perfect companion series to Pamela’s Garden of Eden, and services our commitment to authentic story-telling and building a premium library of content for the global market.”

According to a press release, the new cooking show is focused on the ‘Baywatch’ legend being “fuelled by a craving to learn more about cooking and how she can use food to take entertaining to the next level.”

The preview teases: “She works with a variety of influential chefs to develop delicious plant-based menus, gather the diverse ingredients, and prepare incredible meals and moments for her friends and family.”

“Whether it is a casual afternoon cocktail party in the garden, an intimate dinner with family, or breakfast following a night around the campfire – Pamela shines as a host and sous-chef.”

20230208-135802

