Actress-model Pamela Anderson said the sex tape scandal was “very hurtful” as they were just two people madly in love.

Their tape was swiped and leaked online in 1995. In a teaser for her upcoming interview on CBS’ Sunday Morning, she said: “It was two crazily naked people in love.”

“I mean we were naked all the time and filming each other and being silly, but those tapes were not meant for anybody else to see.”

After insisting she’s never viewed the tape, she admitted: “It was very hurtful.”

Pamela was speaking to promote her upcoming Netflix documentary, ‘Pamela, a love story’ and memoir ‘Love, Pamela’, which both see her tell the true story of her life.

While writing the book was “therapy”, she has no intention of watching the programme.

She recently told Vanity Fair: “The documentary I haven’t seen, and I have no intention of seeing.

Meanwhile, in the documentary Pamela – who announced her split from fifth husband Dan Hayhurst in January 2022 – describes herself as a hopeless romantic.

The film’s director Ryan White added to Vanity Fair: “Pamela wears her heart on her sleeve-not just in relationships but in all things in her life. All of her husbands are a part of her story, so they’re in our film, including the most recent one.

“And no matter how many times it hasn’t worked out for her, she still is a hopeless romantic and looking for true love in every way.”

