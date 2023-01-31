ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Pamela Anderson ended marriage with Rick Salomon after finding a crack pipe

‘Baywatch’ star Pamela Anderson has claimed she ended her third marriage with Rick Salomon after finding a crack pipe hidden in their Christmas tree, but her ex-husband still denies it was him.

The 55-year-old’s Netflix documentary, ‘Pamela, A Love Story’ – sees her give fans a behind-the-scenes look at all aspects of her life, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

In the film, the star opens up about the incident which allegedly made her to end her relationship with 55-year-old Rick. Pamela says a process of elimination led her to believe it was her ex-husband who had hidden the crack pipe. “He still to this day denies it and says it was somebody else,” she says in the documentary.

“Who else would have a crack pipe in the Christmas tree? It wasn’t me,” she added, quoted by ‘Mirror.co.uk’. Rick has admitted to being a decades-long habitual user of the drug, but is adamant the pipe was not his.

“I smoked crack for 25 f***ing years, but the crack pipe in the Christmas tree was 1000 per cent not mine,” he told the New York Post. The poker player also said he has now been sober for 15 years.

