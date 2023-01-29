ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Pamela Anderson offers reconciliation to Lily James over ‘Pam & Tommy’

‘Baywatch’ star Pamela Anderson has said she would “love to invite” Lily James to the debut of her documentary, ‘Pamela, a love story’ despite Lily portraying her in a film she did not want to happen.

Lily essayed the role of Pamela in the Disney+ drama ‘Pam & Tommy’ last year.

But now she has said, reports Mirror.co.uk: “I said to Netflix, ‘I’d love to invite Lily to the premiere of the movie.”

“I think it’s hard to play somebody when you don’t know the whole picture.” She further said, quoted by Variety: “I’ve got nothing against Lily James. I think that she’s a beautiful girl and she was just doing the job. But the idea of the whole thing happening was just really crushing for me.”

As per Mirror.co.uk, Pamela, 55, hasn’t watched a single minute of the series, but she could not escape the billboards promoting Lily in prosthetics. “It just looked like a Halloween costume to me,” she said.

In the new Netflix documentary out, she is shown reacting to the news Pam & Tommy was being made. She says: “It really gives me nightmares. I didn’t sleep last night at all. I never watched the tape. I’m not going to watch this.”

