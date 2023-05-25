INDIA

Pamphlets in Indore alert Muslim girls against ‘saffron love-trap’, probe ordered

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has ordered a high-level probe after open letters alerting Muslim girls against “saffron love-trap” were distributed by some unidentified people in Indore.

Titled ‘Khula Khat’ (open letter) the pamphlets criticise the RSS and associated right wing Hindu outfit Bajrang Dal.

Attempts are being made to turn 10 lakh Muslim girls into Kafir (non-believers of God and tenets of Islam), reads the letter. It also claims that about 800 Muslim girls in Amravati city of Maharashtra were subjected to conversion.

The incident has prompted the state Home Minister to order a high-level investigation into the matter. “Indore police have been directed to scan all CCTV cameras installed in a particular area and jail those trying to disrupt social harmony in the state. A quick action was taken by police and further investigation is being done,” Minister told the press on Thursday.

As per police, the pamphlets were distributed in several Muslim dominated colonies in Khajrana, Chandan Nagar, Rawji Bazar and Bombay Bazar areas in Indore. Besides, the pamphlets were shared on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

Indore police commissioner Makarand Deouskar said, “An FIR has been registered under Section 153 -A IPC(promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) at the Rawji Bazar police station against unidentified persons and investigations are underway.”

Specific inputs were received regarding pamphlets being distributed by some youngsters in Muslim dominated areas of the city since the last few weeks, police said.

Preliminary investigation suggested that it’s a concerted effort by some organised group to establish the counter narrative against the right-wing Hindu group’s rising narrative of ‘Love Jihad,’ as the saffron outfits’ narrative has particularly gained momentum following the box office success of the controversial movie – ‘The Kerala Story.’

The Adah Sharma-starrer movie, which focuses on the alleged forced religious conversion of women in Kerala before inducting them into the terror outfit IS, has been declared tax free by the BJP government in MP.

Recently, a Hindu woman lodged a complaint at Indore’s Khajrana police station, against her live-in partner Faizan, alleging that she was assaulted brutally by him, after watching ‘The Kerala Story’.

She also accused her partner of sexually and physically assaulting her and forcing her to convert to Islam. A case was lodged by Indore police and the accused was subsequently arrested.

20230525-125604

