Pan-India cyber thug racket busted in Lucknow

A pan-India gang of cyber thugs that was involved in duping people on pretext of lucrative profits has been busted in Lucknow, police said.

According to the police, a scheme was launched by the accused in which they trapped a victim by luring him to purchase a product at a low cost from their website and then they asked him to sell it on the same platform.

“In the guise of a customer they used to purchase the product and provided a small profit to the prospective victim of fraud. This way they won their trust and made the victims invest much money in the business by purchasing goods,” said Firoz Badar, a cyber cell official.

“After the deal was finalised, they asked the victim to transfer money in their bank account and later used to freeze his or her account at the website,” he added.

The police said the accused were identified as Ayush Parashar and Shahrukh Khan, both from Thane; and Shubhankar of Vijay Nagar in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district.

They were all arrested from Thane.

20220926-093603

