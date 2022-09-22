INDIA

Pan-India ED, NIA raids at PFI premises

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) were conducting pan-India raids on Thursday at the premises of the Popular Front of India (PFI), including the private residence of chairman OMA Salam in Manjeri, Kerala

Sources have claimed that more than 100 PFI leaders have been detained by the two probe agencies, but there has been no official confirmation by the ED and NIA.

Meanwhile, PFI workers have taken to the streets in protest against the ongoing raids.

While the ED is investigating a money laundering case, NIA is questioning PFI leaders in connection with a terror related case.

Further details are awaited.

20220922-084002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    7 of family burnt to death in Punjab’s Ludhiana

    Mysuru IAS officers’ issue will now be sorted out by CM:...

    How Cloud is helping Community Engagement & Hiring Platform Unstop bridge...

    Rahul gives thumbs down to CM contender Singh Deo