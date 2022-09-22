The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) were conducting pan-India raids on Thursday at the premises of the Popular Front of India (PFI), including the private residence of chairman OMA Salam in Manjeri, Kerala

Sources have claimed that more than 100 PFI leaders have been detained by the two probe agencies, but there has been no official confirmation by the ED and NIA.

Meanwhile, PFI workers have taken to the streets in protest against the ongoing raids.

While the ED is investigating a money laundering case, NIA is questioning PFI leaders in connection with a terror related case.

Further details are awaited.

