The much-awaited Kannada movie, ‘Kabzaa’, which is a pan-India release starring Upendra, Kichcha Sudeepa and Shriya Saran, will be released on the silver screen on March 17. The day also marks the birth anniversary of late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar.

Fans are celebrating the announcement from the film’s team. The movie’s title song, which was released recently, has become an instant hit among the audience. The movie’s posters and rushes have also garnered love and affection.

‘Kabzaa’ is directed by the acclaimed director R. Chandru, who has delivered a number of superhits. The film has already earned its place on IMDb’s list of most-awaited movies.

