At least 33 people died in a bus accident in Panama on Wednesday, official sources said.

The accident occurred around 4:00 a.m. local time when the bus carrying 66 passengers on board and bound for North America collided with a minibus and fell off a cliff, local media reported.

Authorities are working to transfer the injured to medical centers in the western province of Chiriqui, Xinhua news agency reported.

Panama’s President Laurentino Cortizo lamented the accident on Twitter, saying that the national government is providing all medical attention to the survivors.

