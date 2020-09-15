Canindia News

Panasonic expands 4K TV portfolio in India

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Panasonic India on Tuesday unveiled 16 new models to strengthen its 4K TV portfolio in the country.

The HX series includes a 4K Android portfolio featuring four new models with screen sizes ranging from 43-65 inches.

Along with the HX series, eight new models ranging from 24 inches to 65 inches were introduced to cater to the first-time buyers, the company said in a statement.

“We have introduced a new TV range that addresses the demands of our urban audience, thereby enhancing the overall viewing experience. This launch is another step towards answering the impending demand for value-based TV offerings to India,” said Suguru Takamatsu, Divisional Head, CSD, CE, Panasonic India.

Additionally, the new models that have been introduced, feature under two categories – introductory (H2 series) and smart (HS series).

The price of 43-inch models of HX625, HX635 and HX700 start at Rs 42,990 onwards.

“Leading the pack, HX700, boasts a bezel-less design to provide an all-immersive viewing experience to customers through a Dolby Vision – for all premium HDR content, along with a built in home-theatre,” said Vishal Kanwal, Product Category Chief, CE, Panasonic India.

