Japanese tech giant Panasonic on Friday unveiled a live video-production platform called ‘Kairos’ that allows new-age requirements of broadcasters and production houses to adopt new technologies to create a better experience for video production.

The latest video processing platform provides an open architecture system and supports live video switching with flexibility and transmission speed.

“Panasonic’s Kairos, the integrated live system has been designed for all evolving, futuristic needs pertaining to both, hardware and software. It gives complete creative and operational freedom to broadcasters helping them fast-track to the digital ecosystem,” said Manish Sharma, Chairman of Panasonic Life Solutions India and South Asia.

It also comes with features like complete input and output flexibility, resolution and format independence, maximum CPU/GPU processor utilisation and virtually unlimited ME (Mixed Effect) scalability.

“Panasonic’s Kairos takes the various components of a broadcast program and virtualizes them, so productions are flexible, dynamic and powerful. The intuitive Graphical User Interface (GUI) further enables users to manage unlimited layers and effects with ease,” said Vijay Wadhawan, Director of Systems Solutions Division, Panasonic Life Solutions India.

“Kairos not only helps bring down the operational costs significantly but also can deliver a superior production and an efficient management for smart live production,” he added.

