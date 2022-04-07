INDIASCI-TECH

Panasonic unveils its flagship mirrorless camera in India

NewsWire
0
0

Consumer durable major Panasonic India on Thursday launched its flagship mirrorless camera — LUMIX GH6 – in India for Rs 2,34,990.

The company said that LUMIX GH6 offers outstanding mobility and high video performance, making it a perfect partner for the content creator community worldwide. It is available across all Panasonic brand shops in India.

“In the growing needs of video streaming, content creators are more keen on the quality and uniqueness of the video contents they provide. To cater to these needs, we have developed LUMIX GH6 with advanced image processing technology to empower content creators with stunning mobility and innovative video performance,” Fumiyasu Fujimori, Managing Director, Panasonic Marketing India (PMIN), said in a statement.

“The GH6 additionally introduces new codecs directly to internal camera recording and we hope this feature will be appreciated by creators. I believe LUMIX GH6 can be widely used for various purposes including films, music videos, documentaries and short clips as photo and video hybrid camera,” it added.

The body of the LUMIX GH6 is built with magnesium alloy and is a perfect amalgamation of performance, mobility, and rugged design, the company said.

The new 25.2MP Live MOS Sensor boasts a high-resolution, high-speed signal readout, and a wide dynamic range running on the Venus Engine that allows faster rendering of high-resolution images with natural noise texture and rich color reproduction, which is a hallmark of LUMIX cameras.

The 2D and 3D Noise Reduction features enhance the visual quality of the video with dynamic motion and advanced capabilities that exceed professional standards. The autofocus performance of the LUMIX GH6 has been enhanced by utilizing the new sensor and image-processing engine.

20220407-144609

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Farmer leader Chaduni clears the air about ‘taking police personnel hostage’...

    Children should be taught stories of brave heroes: Naidu

    Petrol, diesel prices static as global oil situation under watch

    Assam Police rescues 9 girls trafficked to Kerala