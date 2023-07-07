With campaigning for the July 8 panchayat polls in West Bengal coming to an end on Thursday evening, the state police have now initiated action to restrict the movement of leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari within the area under the polling booth where he is a voter.

A communique was forwarded to Adhikari late on Thursday evening by the inspector-in-charge of the local Contain police station, Amalendu Biswas, directing the latter to remain constrained in the area under “Part No.76, Nandanayakbar of Nandigram constituency” in East Midnapore district, where is Adhikari is a voter.

A copy of the communique has been accessed by IANS.

Adhikari is the BJP legislator from the Nandigram Assembly constituency, where he defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the 2021 Assembly elections. Later, Banerjee made her entry to the Assembly after winning the by-election from the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency in Kolkata.

During the campaign phase, Adhikari had said that he will be moving around the state on the polling day on July 8 to ensure that no attempts are made to vitiate the process of free and fair polls.

However, as per the police communique, on the polling day, Adhikari will be restricted not only within his own constituency, but also within the area of the polling booth where he is a voter.

