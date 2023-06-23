A fresh political slugfest has erupted in West Bengal after a BJP office at Dabgram under the Siliguri Municipal Corporation in Darjeeling district was set ablaze by unknown miscreants late on Thursday night.

The BJP leadership has alleged that goons backed by the ruling Trinamool Congress were behind the incident. They claimed that the impact of the fire was such that everything inside the office area was totally gutted.

The local BJP leaders have also alleged that the office was set on fire with the intention to ensure that not a single opposition office exists in the area.

According to the leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, such violence will continue as long as Trinamool Congress is in power in the state with Mamata Banerjee as the Chief Minister.

“The only solution to such a menace is ‘no vote to Mamata’ and ‘no vote to Trinamool Congress’,” Adhikari said.

On the other hand, Trinamool’s Darjeeling district president Bablu Pal said that it has become a habit of the BJP to level baseless allegations and do politics on everything.

“I personally went to the spot and informed the fire department,” Pal said.

