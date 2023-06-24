Amid continuing violence in the run-up to the July 8 panchayat elections in West Bengal, one person died in a blast in Beldanga in Murshidabad district on Saturday, taking the death toll of 10 since the announcement of poll date on June 8.

This was the third death reported from Murshidabad district, which also witnessed the first casualty in poll-related violence on the very first day of nomination filing on June 9.

The latest victim has been identified as Alim Sheikh, a resident of Kapasdanga village under Beldanga constituency. Initial police findings indicate that he died after a crude bomb he was manufacturing exploded.

The police have recovered 20 crude bombs from the spot of the incident.

The Congress has claimed that the deceased and his associates, all having affiliation with the ruling Trinamool Congress, had assembled there to manufacture crude bombs for use in creating poll-related terror, a charge which has been denied by the ruling party.

Murshidabad district has been the epicentre of poll-related violence ever since the announcement of poll date 16 days back.

Even at the time of filing this repport, inter-party clashes were reported from the Raninagar area in the same district.

On June 19, five children were severely injured in Jangipur following the explosion of a crude bomb, which the kids were playing with, mistaking it for a ball.

The matter was reported to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), which has sought a report from the state government in this matter.

