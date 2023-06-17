INDIA

Panchayat poll violence: Trinamool leader murdered in Malda

A Trinamool Congress leader — the husband of a former panchayat member of the party, has been murdered in broad daylight at Sujapur in West Bengal’s Malda district on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Mustafa Sheikh. The Trinamool Congress has accused the Congress workers of carrying out the assassination.

To protest the killing, the Trinamool Congress workers blocked National Highway 34 along with Sheikh’s body.

West Bengal cabinet minister from Malda district, Sabina Yeasmin, later visited the spot.

The State Election Commission has sought a detailed report from the district magistrate and district police superintendent of Malda over the incident.

Yeasmin told mediapersons that on Saturday afternoon, when Sheikh was returning home after Namaaz, he was attacked by a group of people associated with Congress.

“The local residents have identified the assassins. Police should arrest them immediately,” she said.

The Congress, however, denied the allegations and claimed that this murder was a result of infighting in the ruling party in the area.

This is the seventh killing in connection with the poll-related violence since the panchayat election dates were announced by the State Election Commission on June 8.

The polling is scheduled to be held on July 8. The votes will be counted on July 11.

20230617-183004

