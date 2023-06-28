The West Bengal government on Wednesday approached the division bench of Calcutta High Court’s Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam against an earlier order of a single-judge bench that directed it to file FIRs against two senior police officers.

The single- judge bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha of the same court had asked the state government to file FIRs against two senior police officials of South 24 Parganas district in relation to violence during the nomination phases for the panchayat elections at Canning in the same district.

