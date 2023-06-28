Uncategorized

Panchayat polls: Mamata govt challenges Calcutta HC’s order for FIR against cops

NewsWire
0
0

The West Bengal government on Wednesday approached the division bench of Calcutta High Court’s Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam against an earlier order of a single-judge bench that directed it to file FIRs against two senior police officers.

The single- judge bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha of the same court had asked the state government to file FIRs against two senior police officials of South 24 Parganas district in relation to violence during the nomination phases for the panchayat elections at Canning in the same district.

2023062830703

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    N.Korea warns Korean Peninsula close to ‘brink of nuclear war’