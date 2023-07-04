INDIA

Panchayat Polls: Political ‘Holi’ with human blood must stop, says Bengal Guv

NewsWire
0
0

: West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose said on Monday that the ongoing political ‘Holi’ with human blood in the run-up to the July 8 panchayat polls must stop immediately.

“I repeat. This political ‘Holi’ with human blood has to end. Let me make my position very clear. I am visiting various places which have been hit by violence not as part of any ‘fault finding mission’, but as part of ‘fact finding mission’. The fire which has already been enkindled should not be allowed to spread further.

“My field visits have convinced me that there have been incidents of violence in certain parts of the state. My concern is not who is responsible for it. My concern is how the innocent people are becoming victims of this violence,” the Governor said after meeting Manoara Piyada, the daughter of slain Trinamool Congress leader Jiyarul Molla who was allegedly killed by his own party colleagues on Sunday.

Manoara Piyada, who herself is a Trinamool candidate for the forthcoming panchayat elections, has claimed that she has no faith in state police and wants a CBI probe into the matter. She has also entrusted faith in the Governor.

Bose said that he has already gathered information of gang leaders involved in violence.

“But for the sake of propriety, I am unable to disclose the names right now. First I will inform the competent authorities with the hope that they take necessary actions. I will wait for 48 hours. This is the ultimatum. Based on the quality of decision-making, I will give my report card to my masters who are the people of West Bengal. I have a commitment to them, which stems from the Constitution,” Bose said.

After meeting the Governor, Manoara Piyada told mediapersons that her father was associated with the youth wing of Trinamool and he was assassinated by his own party colleagues consisting of old-timers.

“At one point of time, my father even wanted to disassociate himself from politics. Yet he was murdered,” she said.

2023070333387

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Former Union minister Sedapatti R. Muthiah passes away

    AAP Government failed to build oxygen storage capacity in Delhi: BJP

    Shah’s warm gesture to Yediyurappa’s son stirs debate in party

    Kerala sees Covid cases rise again, tally goes up to 11,150