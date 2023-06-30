INDIA

Panchayat Polls: Suvendu accuses Trinamool of fielding general candidates in reserve seats

The leader of the opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Friday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of fielding general category candidates in seats reserved for SC/ST nominees for the July 8 panchayat elections.

Adhikari also accused the ruling party leadership of using fake caste certificates with active support from a section of administrative officials.

“I apprehend that a large section of TMC candidates contesting on the seats reserved for the SC, ST & OBC communities in the upcoming panchayat elections have falsified or distorted their documents in order to wrongfully contest on these seats. This scam has been perpetrated systematically by TMC in collusion with a section of corrupt state government officials,” Adhikari tweeted.

Adhikari also claimed that he has already sought information from the state public information officer, and the State Election Commission under Section 6 of the Right to Information Act, 2005.

This is not the first time that the leader of opposition has made such an allegation. On June 15, he had made a similar allegation wherein he accused a section of the state administrative machinery of providing fake caste certificates to ruling party candidates for contesting the panchayat polls.

“The BCW (Backward Classes Welfare and Tribal Development) Department is entrusted with the social, economic and cultural development of the people belonging to the SC, ST and OBC communities in West Bengal. Their responsibilities include issuance of caste certificates and enforcement of reservation rules in services, posts and educational institutions. This malpractice is being widely carried out in Malda Sadar, Basirhat, Chanchal and Islampur sub-divisions,” he had alleged in a Twitter message.

2023063031969

