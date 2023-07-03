In a late evening development, the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal filed a complaint with the State Election Commission (SEC), accusing Governor C.V. Ananda Bose of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) applicable in the state in view of the July 8 panchayat polls.

The complaint to the SEC came hours after the Governor met Manoara Piyada, the daughter of slain Trinamool Congress leader Jiyarul Molla, who was allegedly killed by his own party colleagues on Sunday.

In the complaint to the SEC, the ruling party accused the Governor of trying to run a parallel administration in the state by speaking to different central agencies bypassing the state government.

In the complaint, Trinamool has also accused the Governor of allowing BJP to use the infrastructure support of the Governor’s House.

After meeting Manoara Piyada, the Governor had sent out a strong message on the ongoing violence over the forthcoming panchayat polls. He also gave a 48-hour deadline to SEC and the state government, which he described as competent authorities, to take concrete action against those perpetrating the violence.

“I have already gathered information about the gang leaders involved in the violence. But for the sake of propriety, I am unable to disclose the names right now. First I will inform the competent authorities with the hope that they take the necessary actions. I will wait for 48 hours. This is the ultimatum. Based on the quality of decision-making, I will give my report card to my masters — the people of West Bengal. I have a commitment to them, which stems from the Constitution,” the Governor said.

Now, the complaint filed against him by the state’s ruling party has opened a new front of tussle between the state secretariat and the Raj Bhavan.

