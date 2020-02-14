Panchen Lama donates medical supplies to help fight coronavirus

Lhasa, Feb 17 (IANS) The 11th Panchen Lama and the Tibet Development Fund have donated medical supplies worth 1 million yuan (about $1,43,145) to help fight the novel coronavirus in southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region, local authorities said on Sunday.

According to the region’s health commission, the medical supplies, including medical gloves, isolation gowns, masks and thermometers, have been dispatched to the frontline of epidemic control in the region, the Xinhua news agency reported.

–IANS

rs/