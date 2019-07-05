‘Panchvati’ groves to come up all across Varanasi

Varanasi, July 9 (IANS) Concerned about environment protection, Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to establish ‘Panchavatis’ – traditionally groves comprising the Peepal, Banyan, Bel, Amla and Ashoka trees – in all villages across his Varanasi paraliamentary constituency, officials said.

Officials, however, conceive of these Panchvatis having other plants of environmental, religious and medicinal significance too.

“While touring Varanasi, the Prime Minister expressed his desire to set up Panchavatis in every village of the district. For this, land is being identified and whenever the Prime Minister’s Office directs us, we will begin work on the project,” District Magistrate Surendra Singh said.

Vidyapeeth Block Development Officer Ramakant Tiwari said: “A specific area of village land will be used as a cradle for the Panchavatis. Five years after planting the saplings, a specific structure will be constructed. Panchavatis of 39 plants have medicinal and religious significance.”

“A blueprint of the project is ready. Panchvatis will be spread to all the villages. It will be developed near ponds too. Apart from this, stone benches and shade-giving trees will be set up.”

He said that in Panchvati, trees with medicinal and religious significance should be planted so that people protect and nourish them.

“Saplings will be planted in all four corners of governments land. Four bel plants in the middle, a banyan plant on the four corners, 25 ashok plants in a circular form, two amla plants in the southern direction and peepal plants in all four directions will be planted,” Tiwari added.

While touring Varanasi, Modi expressed his wish to establish Panchavati trees to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other officials.

According to official sources, land in 760 villages in the district are being identified for the project.

After the successful completion of the project in Varanasi, it will be expanded to other districts in India.

