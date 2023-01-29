Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to name various pandals being put up at the Global Investors Summit-2023 (GIS-2023) after prominent sages of India.

The GIS-2023 is scheduled to be organised at the Vrindavan Yojana in Lucknow from February 10 to 12.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the programme on the first day, which will be followed by discussions to be held by different departments at four pandals(enclosures).

According to the official spokesman, all the exhibition halls have been already named after major rivers.

Yogi Adityanath has named the main pandal of GIS-23 as Maharishi Valmiki.

The second, third, fourth and fifth pandals have been named after Maharishi Vyas, Dadhichi, Bhardwaj and Maharishi Vashishtha.

A discussion on how Uttar Pradesh is spreading wings in the world in the field of designing and manufacturing would be organised at Maharishi Vyas pandal on February 10.

A discussion on ‘Power House of White Goods Manufacturing’ will take place at Maharishi Dadhichi pandal.

The issue of progress in the tourism sector will be discussed at Maharishi Bhardwaj pandal.

A talk on renewable energy will be held at Maharishi Vashisht Hall.

There will be sessions on food processing, ODOP (one district one product), Defence Corridor and the NRI Award and cultural programmes.

