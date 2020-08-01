Canindia News

Pandemic-hit KLM airlines announces massive layoffs

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

The Hague, Aug 1 (IANS) The pandemic-stricken Dutch airlines, KLM has announced that it would cut 4,500 to 5,000 positions.

“KLM is in the throes of a crisis of unprecedented magnitude,” Xinhua news agency quoted the airline as saying in a statement on Friday.

“Expectations are that the road to recovery will be long and fraught with uncertainty. This means that KLM’s structure and size must be rigorously adjusted even further in the years ahead.”

As part of the measures, a total of 4,500 to 5,000 positions in the entire KLM Group, part of Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM, will cease to exist.

This means that the workforce will be reduced to around 28,000 full-time equivalents (FTEs) in the course of 2021 from the current 33,000 FTEs.

At the end of June, the Dutch government presented an aid package of 3.4 billion euros ($3.8 billion) for KLM to overcome the consequences of the COVID-19 crisis.

One of the conditions for the financial support was that KLM would take measures for a cost reduction.

“A great deal has already been done in recent months with respect to adjusting the size of our company in the face of a new reality,” KLM CEO Pieter Elbers stated.

“Unfortunately, more measures are needed in the short term to guarantee KLM’s continued existence in the future.”

–IANS

ksk/

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Cairn Oil & Gas CEO Ajay Kumar Dixit superannuates on May 31

CanIndia New Wire Service

Fuel prices hike by Rs 2/l in Mumbai

CanIndia New Wire Service

IL&FS: SAT says SEBI can enhance penalty on India Ratings

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.