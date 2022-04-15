WORLD

Pandemic may have intensified US workplace prejudice against Asian, Hispanic colleagues

NewsWire
0
2

The Covid-19 pandemic may have amplified prejudicial attitudes against Asian and Hispanic colleagues in US workplaces, a new, US-based survey showed.

The study, conducted by experts from Columbia University and Northwestern University, was released in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on Wednesday.

During the research, participants who had lost jobs due to Covid, as well as those from counties with higher Covid rates and lower concentrations of East Asians, showed greater prejudice towards East Asians in their responses.

The findings suggest the possibility that the pandemic amplified health and economic insecurities in the United States, thereby exacerbating prejudice against minority groups in the workplace, the study said.

“Such prejudices increase the likelihood of discriminatory actions, which can have both short- and long-term cross-generation impacts on minorities, including reduced economic opportunities and productivity, harm to mental and physical health, and reduced integration with society,” it added.

20220415-150001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sri Lanka records over 7,000 tourist arrivals in Oct

    Heavy rain, floods affect over 300K people in Sudan

    Japan PM cancels trips to India, Philippines over Covid

    Amidst public protest to resign, SL President, PM hold crucial meeting