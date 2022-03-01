Pandemic taught mankind virtues of holistic healthcare: Jitendra Singh

Union Science and Technology Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said that the coronavirus pandemic has taught the mankind virtues of holistic healthcare.

“And even after the pandemic has passed, what it has taught us will be in the interest of mankind and ailing humanity to institutionalise integrated medicinal approach for adequate treatment and prevention of various diseases,” he said after inaugurating the world’s latest state-of-art Transmission Electron Microscopy facility, funded by his Ministry, at the Jamia Hamdard University here.

Singh further said said that during Covid, even the west started looking up to India in search of immunity building techniques drawn from ayurveda, homoeopathy, unani, yoga, naturopathy and other oriental alternatives.

He said, however, even after the Covid phase passes, an optimum integration and synergism of different streams of medical management is the key to successful management of various diseases and disorders which may not be otherwise completely amenable to treatment by any single stream of medicine or the treatment given in silos.

“Ever since Narendra Modi took over as Prime Minister of India in 2014, he has brought to the centrestage the virtues of indigenous systems of medical management. It was PM Modi, who brought a unanimous resolution in the United Nations to observe International Day of Yoga, as a result of which yoga has reached virtually every household across the world. It was again Prime Minister Modi, who created a separate Ministry of AYUSH, considering the importance of indigenous medical management system. Also, it was the Modi government which started MD in Unani Medicine at Srinagar,” he said.

