The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation’s special session on Saturday witnessed pandemonium with the entire Opposition – BJP and the Congress – up in arms seeking the resignation of young Mayor Arya Rajendran over her controversial letter of hers.

The session lasted 70 minutes with sloganeering, pushing, and shoving between the treasury and opposition council members and on two times the opposition tried their best to climb onto the dais of the Mayor, but were thwarted by the agile CPI-M and other Left councillors.

While the opposition councillors was concentrating only on sloganeering, the ruling bench councillors were speaking one after the other, and not a single opposition councillor spoke and after 70 minutes, Rajendran announced the closure of the special session.

Rajendran is accused of writing a letter to party’s Thiruvanthapuram district Secretary Anavoor Nagappan trying to give jobs to 295 CPI-M activists. The alleged letter went viral on social media.

Ever since this “letter” surfaced, the BJP and the Congress was out on the streets before the Corporation office for the past more than a week demanding her resignation.

Things took a turn for worse for the party after surfacing of two letters — one allegedly by Rajendran which she denied a second letter by councillor D.R.Anil, of a similar nature, which he agreed was his. Nagappan, however, denied receiving either of the two.

Two simultaneous probes — one by the Crime Branch and the other by the Vigilance Department — are currently on but the protesters are crying foul, as both these are headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

State police chief Anil Kant wrote to the Crime Branch to inquire and report and till now, no FIR has been registered.

Surprisingly, the protests saw national BJP leaders coming to express their support to the protesting BJP party workers, but as always, Vijayan continues to maintain silence.

Now all eyes are on November 25, when the Kerala High Court, which has issued notice to Rajendran and others including the CBI, after a former Councillor sought a CBI probe into the “rampant corruption” that is taking place in the Corporation, gives a ruling.

The court will look into all issues and a decision to, if a CBI or a judicial probe is needed, will be known then.

Meanwhile at the routine weekly meeting of the CPI-M top brass here, many expressed their dissatisfaction in the way things are going forward in the party and has asked all to show restraint.

20221119-185403

