Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while paying tributes to renowned vocalist Pandit Jasraj on his 93rd birth anniversary, announced to give Rs 21 lakh from his discretionary fund for the Pandit Jasraj Cultural Foundation and to face-lift his ancestral village.

Speaking at the press meet organised to celebrate the birth anniversary of Pandit Jasraj, Khattar made several announcements for the native village of the vocalist.

These include construction of Pandit Jasraj welcome gates at both the entrances of his native Pilli Mandori village in Fatehabad district, establishing two volleyball nurseries for boys and girls, developing a park, converting dirty water ponds of the village as model ponds, construction of a new library building and renaming the Oxyvan established in Panchkula after Pandit Jasraj.

He said “Haryana’s world-famous son”, Pandit Jasraj, has brought laurels to the state and in order to continue with his legacy, a framework for the development of Pandit Jasraj’s Pilli Mandori village has been made by the government.

Sharing his views on how the rich culture and music play a critical role in the overall development and growth of the next generation, Khattar said: “It is a matter of pride that Pandit Jasraj-ji was born in Haryana. He is considered one of the greatest Indian classical vocalists. His contribution is a treasure of the musical world.

“I assure extending all possible cooperation to the foundation for carrying forward the legacy of Pandit Jasraj-ji.”

The Chief Minister said art and culture are an integral part of Haryana’s soil. “While carrying forward our rich traditions and culture we have been organising International Gita Mahotsav to take immortal message taught by Lord Krishna across the globe,” he said.

“The work of any government is not limited to infrastructural development only, but working for the welfare of society while instilling social responsibility is also one of the utmost duties of any government.”

The wife of Pandit Jasraj, Madhura Pandit Jasraj, expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for paying tribute to Pandit Jasraj by making several important announcements for his village.

Echoing the same, Durga Jasraj, founder of Pandit Jasraj Cultural Foundation and daughter of Pandit Jasraj, said Haryana’s world-famous son, Pandit Jasraj, has brought pride to the state and to continue with his legacy, the foundation would undertake activities round the year to develop and sustain cultural awareness amongst the people.

Padma Shri Sonu Nigam expressed joy at being part of the occasion and said he is proud that his roots belong to Haryana. He said besides sports and agriculture, Haryana has shined bright even in the field of music.

