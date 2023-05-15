INDIA

Pandora’s box will open if every complaint by accused against agency taken seriously: ED

NewsWire
0
0

An Enforcement Directorate (ED) counsel on Monday told the bench of Justice Amrita Sinha of Calcutta Court that if every baseless complaint by any accused against the central probe agencies are taken seriously, it will lead to the opening of the Pandora’s box.

The ED counsel Dhiraj Trivedi said this while hearing in the matter relating to the two cases against Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in the alleged multi-crore recruitment scam in West Bengal, which were transferred from the bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay to Justice Sinha’s bench following the April 28 Supreme Court order.

The matter was related to a complaint by expelled youth Trinamool Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh, who is also an accused in the alleged recruitment scam, accusing central agencies of putting pressure on him to name Abhishek Banerjee in the case.

Ghosh made the allegation just a day after Banerjee, at a public meeting of the party, made a similar allegation that the central agencies had put pressure on arrested Trinamool Congress leaders to name him in the Narada video scam case.

On Monday, the ED counsel said that now each and every accused has started making such allegations against the central agencies. “If each and every such baseless allegation is treated seriously, then the Pandora’s box will open,” the ED counsel said.

He pointed out that Ghosh made this allegation just after Banerjee made a similar allegation at the public meeting. “Before that, Ghosh neither made this allegation at the court or to any media person,” the ED counsel pointed out.

He also pointed out that ED has the special authority to question anyone in a case and for that it does not require a prior permission from the court.

“Once the matter has been heard by the Supreme Court, how can there be a fresh application at the Calcutta High Court for expunging a name in relation to the case?” the ED counsel questioned.

20230515-204202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Three held in Gurugram for betting on IPL match

    Cong to spend another night in K’taka assembly over saffron flag...

    Majority of companies floated in Bengal after demonetisation vanished in last...

    Top golfers in contention in 40-lakh prize money Jaipur Open