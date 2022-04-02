INDIA

Panel flags violations by Surat industry; NGT seeks action

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought remedial action by the statutory regulators following the report of a panel of experts set up by the tribunal, which flagged a series of environmental violations by an industrial unit in Gujarat’s Surat.

The bench of NGT Chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel was dealing with the grievance against the operation of Nova Dyestuffs Industries Pvt. Ltd which has been allegedly discharging chemicals in open and through drains, as well as dumping hazardous untreated solid waste in violation of environmental norms.

As per the plea, the applicant made various complaints to the statutory regulators who have failed to take any action in the matter.

Acting on the complaint, the green court on December 15, 2021, had directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and State Pollution Control Board to verify the allegations, take remedial action and file an action taken report.

On submission of the committee’s report, the tribunal said, “The report shows that treated effluent discharged by the unit is not meeting the inlet standards of common effluent treatment plant and there are other violations for which a showcause notice has been issued.”

It said remedial action needs to be ensured by the statutory regulators following due process, including accountability for the past violations of the ‘Polluter Pays’ principle.

In the order dated March 29, the NGT directed for an action taken report before CPCB Chairman within two months for any further direction as may be found necessary in accordance with the law.

The application has been disposed of accordingly.

