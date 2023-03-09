INDIA

Panel on OBC quota for municipal polls submits report to UP CM

The five-member dedicated OBC commission that was set up to look into the issue of reservation for the other backward classes (OBCs) in the Uttar Pradesh urban local bodies’ polls, has submitted its 350-page report to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The report has been submitted about three weeks ahead of the Supreme Court stipulated deadline of March 31.

According to a government spokesman, on the basis of this report, the OBC reservation for the civic polls would be done afresh in all the 75 districts of the state, paving the way for the much-delayed civic polls.

All the five members of the OBC commission met Yogi Adityanath at his official residence on Thursday evening to submit the report.

The panel is headed by Justice Ram Avtar Singh, a retired High Court judge. Its members include Chob Singh Verma and Mahendra Kumar, both retired IAS officers, Santosh Kumar Vishwakarma, former additional legal advisor, and Brajesh Kumar Soni, former additional district judge.

