Panel recommends NGT to fine Agra, Mathura municipalities

Agra, Aug 2 (IANS) A state-level Solid Waste Management Monitoring Committee in Uttar Pradesh has recommended to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that a penalty of Rs 2.14 crore be imposed on the Agra and Mathura Municipal Corporations for their failure to dispose off solid waste in accordance with prescribed scientific norms.

The Committee includes retired judges and scientists from the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and inspected landfill sites in the two cities in early July.

In a comprehensive report submitted by the Committee to the NGT, the panel has suggested charging a fine of Rs 1.7 crore from the Mathura Municipal Corporation for failing to dispose off solid waste.

The report suggested the NGT to direct the Agra Municipal Corporation to clear within six months the Kuberpur landfill site, which was found violating provisions of the Prevention of Air and Water Act, or pay a penalty of Rs 20,000 daily, retrospectively from 2010. This fine will be above a Rs 1.7 crore suggested for the Agra Municipal Corporation.

The NGT has to take a final call on the recommendations.–IANS

