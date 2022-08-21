INDIA

Panel to probe stampede-like incident in Mathura temple on Janmashtami

NewsWire
0
0

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has set up a committee to investigate the accident that took place in the Shri Banke Bihari temple, late on Friday night, in Mathura in which two people died due to suffocation

The committee will be led by former Director General of Police Sulkhan Singh.

The committee will probe the circumstances under which the incident took place and also suggest how to prevent recurrence of the same.

Divisional Commissioner Aligarh, Gaurav Dayal, will be a member of the committee.

The committee will complete its investigations and submit its report to the government within 15 days.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Avanish Kumar Awasthi has issued an order to this effect.

On Janamashtami, two people died due to suffocation and seven others were injured due to a mild stampede that took place in the temple.

When the incident took place in Shri Banke Bihari temple premises, three senior officers of the district-district magistrate, SSP and Municipal Commissioner were present on the upper floor of the temple.

The officials and their families were having ‘darshan’ from the balcony of the temple.

One of the exit doors of the temple had reportedly been closed when the incident took place.

20220821-133604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    OTT platforms are a medium for storytellers, says ‘Break Point’ maker

    Daily inoculation low in TN following vaccine shortage

    Centre using ED to cover govt failures, says Congress

    Oppn uproar in RS continues, adjourned twice in pre-lunch session