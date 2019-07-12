Panel to study GSLV rocket glitch and recommend action

Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh), July 15 (IANS) The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has constituted a multidisciplinary expert committee to study the technical glitch in the GSLV-Mk III rocket that was to carry India’s moon mission spacecraft Chandrayaan-2, said an official.

“A committee with experts from multi-disciplines has been constituted. The committee will soon submit its report,” the official said.

According to him, the rocket is fully fueled up; and it has to be brought to normal condition first, and that there are set procedures for that to be done.

Officials who have been involved in the launch operations directly and indirectly have not got proper sleep for the past couple of days.

The ISRO officials to whom IANS spoke heaved a sigh of relief that the technical glitch was detected ahead of the rocket’s launch by saving the Rs 978 crore worth rocket and the spacecraft Chandrayaan-2.

–IANS

vj/prs