Asserting that Panjab University in Chandigarh is part of the emotional, cultural, literature and rich legacy of Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday categorically said they need no share of Haryana in the university — an apex educational institute of the region.

“Neither any college of Haryana will be given affiliation from the university nor will any attempt of Haryana for backdoor entry in the senate of the university be allowed,” the Chief Minister said while interacting with the media here.

The Chief Minister said regular attempts are being made to change the status of the university. However, he said the Punjab government will not allow any such move in the larger interests of the students.

Mann said 175 colleges of the state are affiliated with this premier university due to which generations of Punjab are emotionally attached with it.

The Chief Minister said the university caters only to the state of Punjab and its capital Chandigarh.

Citing the history of the university, its constitution, its ethnic, socio-cultural and historical roots as well as its faculty and students who hail primarily from Punjab, Mann said it is important that the present legal and administrative status of the Panjab University should be preserved.

He reminded that at the time of the reorganisation of the State of Punjab in 1966, Panjab University was declared as an ‘Inter State Body Corporate’ under section 72 (1) of the Punjab Reorganisation Act of 1966 enacted by the Parliament.

The Chief Minister said ever since its inception, Panjab University has been continuously and uninterruptedly functioning in Punjab. Mann recalled after Partition it was shifted from Lahore, the then capital of Punjab, to Hoshiarpur and then to Chandigarh, the present capital of Punjab.

He asserted that the entire territorial jurisdiction of Panjab University lies primarily in the state of Punjab and the union territory of Chandigarh.

The Chief Minister said despite increased financial burden caused by withdrawal of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh and the creation of new universities in the state, Punjab has continued to support Panjab University to ensure that the historical and emotional attachment of the people of Punjab with the university is maintained and preserved.

He said recently also the state government has given Rs 49 crore for construction of hostels to the university, even though no demand was made for it.

Mann said the state government has left no stone unturned for the holistic development of the university in all possible manners.

The Chief Minister said after assuming the charge of office he had written two letters to Union Ministers Amit Shah and Dharmendra Pradhan asking them that the university is heritage of the state and any sort of change in it will not be tolerated.

Reiterating the firm commitment of the state government to avert any change in the nature and character of Panjab University, he said the state government is committed to safeguard the rights of the state and its people.

